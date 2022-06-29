Jovic set to join Fiorentina on loan deal -report

Real Madrid and Fiorentina are set to complete a loan deal for Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who will play for the Italian side next season. Jovic will pass his medical with Fiorentina next week, according to a report from Sky Sports Italy.

The two clubs will pay Jovic's wages, as Fiorentina can't afford to pay his entire contract, per that same report. Madrid could still be paying half of Jovic's salary even if he plays for Fiorentina, which is not ideal business. However, Los Blancos will be hoping to see Jovic completing quality performances in Italy so that he increases his value, something which would allow them to sell the Serbian striker next summer.

Jovic's deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2025, so it won't be easy for Real Madrid to get rid of his contract unless he finds some kind of firm during one of his loan deals. The Italian league could be a good fit for Jovic, so it will be interesting to see if he can finally perform at a high level when given the chance to start consistently.