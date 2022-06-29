Ceballos on his future: “When we start preseason, it will be seen”

Dani Ceballos will be one of the many Real Madrid players returning to Valdebebas when pre-season starts on July 8th. In an interview with ‘Deportes Cuatro’, the Spanish midfielder answered questions on his future and relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

On whether or not he’ll be a Real Madrid player next season

“When we start (preseason) it will be seen. We will talk to the coach to see what he wants and from there we will decide the future,”

On his playing time last season and relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

“The coach told me to forgive him because he hadn’t played the minutes he should have played me, and that shows he has honour.”

Ceballos’s contract ends in 2023, so if he leaves, he’ll likely leave this summer while Real Madrid can get a fee for him. As good as he’s been, it probably wouldn’t make sense for his own career to stay given how many midfielders Real Madrid have.