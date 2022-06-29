Teresa Abelleira called up to Spain squad for EUROs

Real Madrid’s central midfielder Teresa Abelleira has been called up to Spain’s final 23-player squad for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

The 22-year-old comes in as an injury replacement for uncapped 18-year-old Villarreal winger Salma Paralluelo, who was a surprise selection by coach Jorge Vilda.

But that joy lasted only one day as Paralluelo suffered an injury relapse while recovering from a previous injury.

“Seeing that the evolution of the injury was not as expected, new diagnostic tests have been carried out, revealing a masked injury to the soleus muscle,” RFEF explained in a statement.

Abelleira was called up to the 28-player preliminary squad for friendlies and the ‘Preparatory Phase’ ahead of the marquee event, but was left out of the final 23-player squad by Jorge Vilda, along with fellow Real Madrid midfielder Claudia Zornoza.

This will be Abelleira’s first time representing Spain at a major tournament, having received her first international cap in 2020.