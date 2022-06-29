Real Madrid and Lazio finalizing transfer of Mario Gila -report

Real Madrid and Lazio are finalizing the transfer of Spanish center-back Mario Gila, according to a report published today on MARCA. Gila was a regular for Raul’s Real Madrid Castilla and will turn 22 years old this summer.

Lazio will pay €5 million for the transfer of Gila but Real Madrid will keep 50% of his rights and a chance to match any future offer the Italian side get for the defender. Gila will now get a decent opportunity to showcase his talent in the Italian league, where coaches and clubs value defenders a lot.

This is decent business for Real Madrid, as Gila needed to take the next step in his football career. At the same time, €5 million seems a solid price for the defender, given that he had only played for Castilla in Segunda Division B. If he takes his game to the next level, Real Madrid will be able to bring him back in a similar deal to the one they completed a few years ago for Mariano Diaz.