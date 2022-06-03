CHAMPIONS OPEN THREAD: June 3rd, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

ALABASTER OIL

David has really filled the Goliath-level hole left by the legendary Sergio Ramos. One left a free agent, the other came in a free agent. How poetic. Our defence did not see a drop in quality at the back, at all. Since day one, Alaba has been one of our best performers, and to think we got him on a free from Bayern Munich. Alaba is the second player (Kroos) we’ve gotten from Bayern Munich for either dirt cheap or next to nothing and has paid great dividends for us. Even the Bayern Heirarchy has come out to apologize for letting Alaba go when they felt they should’ve kept him.

THE CHAIR

The chair deserves it’s place in our club history. A clear sign that these 2 men have taken the thrones of our defence and they grabbed it by the scruff of it’s neck.

CLASICO DEBUT GOAL

One of the major highlights of Alaba’s season was his Clasico debut goal against the Catalan Philistines. His first ever goal for us since signing.