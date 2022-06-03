Roberto Martinez says the plate in Hazard’s foot made it “impossible for him to shine”

In media availability today ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Nations League clash between Belgium and the Netherlands, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez revealed how difficult it’s been for Eden Hazard since having the plate in his ankle.

“It was impossible for him to feel good and shine,” Martinez said of the plate in Hazard’s ankle. “We know that he can restart the machine quickly, even at Real Madrid where he will always have competition. He has enough experience to do it and, with us, he has a clear role”

Hazard may start tomorrow, and if not, come in off the bench. It will be interesting to see his role and how he’ll look this summer.

Martinez also spoke about Thibaut Courtois’s impressive form and whether or not he can win Balon D’or.

“What I love in his case is the recognition from the Real Madrid fans,” Martinez said of Courtois. “It’s never easy for a foreign player to be so adored in Madrid, especially in a club with a long tradition of local goalkeepers, like Casillas or Buyo,”

Although Balon D’ors usually don’t go to goalkeepers, Martinez says: “this could change with Courtois”

Courtois will not play tomorrow as he’s recovering physically. We will have you covered on the site on Hazard’s performance.