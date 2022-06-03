Discussion: Who should Rudiger bench?

Real Madrid officially announced today that Antonio Rudiger — our long kept public secret — is now a Real Madrid player.

Our chief editor’s, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete, have some conflicting views on who Rudiger should bench. Both agree that the German will be a starter, but who gets ‘demoted’ provides for an interesting discussion.

On this week’s mailbag podcast that went up exclusively for Patrons, this was one of the subjects. We’ve uploaded a free 30-minute clip of the discussion for those who aren’t Patrons yet to enjoy:

