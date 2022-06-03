Managing Madrid Podcast: Why fans are going to love Rudiger

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Royal Sonesta Washington DC, where you should be booking your stay when you come to the live show we’re doing in DC!

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Antonio Rudiger’s best qualities

The requirements of a modern day center-back

Some surprising stats

Rudiger’s shooting and speed

His improvements under Thomas Tuchel

How much more will he be tested at Real Madrid?

Pros and cons of Eder Miltao and Rudiger together

Pros and cons of David Alaba and Rudiger together

Rudiger’s on-ball ability

His passes into the final third and his diagonal switch

His ball carrying

What is Alaba’s best position

Can Rudiger play rcb?

A discussion about how good Ferland Mendy is

3-5-2 — how realistic is it?

A discussion on Eden Hazard and why we’re skeptical of his ‘comeback’

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)