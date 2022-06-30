Managing Madrid Podcast: UEFA’s behind-the-scenes attack on Real; Loanee landing spots

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Mario Gila on his way to Lazio

- The ESL repercussions

- Theory on why we broke the non-aggression pact with Atletico Madrid

- The new Sergio Ramos - Luis Rubiales leaks

- Reinier Jesus to Benfica?

- Takefusa Kubo to Real Sociedad?

- Where will Sergio Arribas go?

- Should he be promoted?

- Non-football Q&A: favourite shows, NBA players, favourite real madrid celebrity, favourite video games

- How did Matt become Madridista?

Things to do in Madrid: Food, clubs, nature

- Top 5 movies and artists

- Are there more universes?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)