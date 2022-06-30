Open Thread: 30 June 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

So how have the other big guns of Europe done this transfer window so far?

After losing out on he who shall not be named, Los Blancos have done fairly well in securing the transfers of Rudiger on a free and Tchouameni for a princely sum. While there might be further transfer activity in this window lets see how some of the other big clubs in Europe have fared.

FC Bayern Munich - In typical Bayern fashion, the German club have gone about their business shrewdly securing the signings of Noussair Mazraoui on a free from Ajax and Sadio Mane from Liverpool for 32mil Euros. It also remains to be seen how this Lewandowski saga plays out.

Manchester City - Secured the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland which will surely make them favorites to retain the premier league title. They also signed the highly rated Julián Álvarez from River Plate. Captain Fernandinho has left the club after 9 seasons, 382 appearances and 12 trophies.

Barcelona - Mes Que un Club have alledgedly signed Franck Kessie and Christensen on a free but are yet to announce these signings. They’ve also signed Pablo Torre from Racing Santander and are working on pushing out Frenkie De Jong while going after Lewandowski and Azpilicueta. They did manage to finally get rid of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa.

Liverpool - After having lost Mane, the reds smashed their own transfer record dropping 100 large on Darwin Nunez from Benfica. They’ve also made the low profile youngster signings of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Juventus - After a disappointing season, Juve have cleaned house a bit releasing Dybala and Bernardeschi after their contracts ended and selling Merih Demiral to Atalanta. Club legend Giorgio Chiellini has left for the MLS along with Douglas Costa. On the attacking front the Old Lady are linked to Angel Di Maria

Chelsea - Having lost Rudiger on a free to Real Madrid, loaning back Lukaku to Inter and then releasing Andreas Christensen, the blues are working on a number of potential signings including that of Raphinha from Leeds, Dembele from Barcelona and now Neymar of all people.

PSG - After having been humiliated by Real Madrid in the Champions League the Parisian Club managed their biggest singing of the summer in keeping you know who. They’ve also signed Nuno Mendez from Sporting CP.

Tottenham - Having secured Champions League football for next season, Antonio Conte’s spurs have done well to secure Ivan Perisic on a free. They previously signed Rodrigo Betancur from Juve. Bryan Gil is also expected to return after the end of his loan spell at Valencia.

Dortmund - My pick for having the best transfer window so far, BVB have raided the Bundesliga, Bayern style, signing Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle and are very close to Haaland’s replacement in Sebastien Haller. Defensive midfielder Salih özcan will also join from KC Koln after having established himself as an integral part of the team from Cologne. He will replace the outgoing Axel Witsel.

AC Milan - The Serie A champions aren’t resting on their laurels after a 11 year wait to win the Scudetto. First of all there’s been a change in management from Elliott to RedBird Capital and the new owners are intent on continuing the path to success. Divock Origi will arrive to strengthen the attack and Brahim Diaz is most likely to stay with another year left on his loan. Alessandro Florenzi will also join permanently from Roma and Yacine Adli will arrive from Bordeaux.

Real Madrid does not want to sell Kubo.

| Negotiations with Real Sociedad are advanced but Real Madrid doesn’t want to sell Kubo permanently — they’re looking to add a buy-back. @antonmeana @ellarguero #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 29, 2022

Now this is something.

He would be the first player from Madrid to do so.