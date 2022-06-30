OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Renew Alberto Toril Until 2024

Real Madrid have renewed the contract of Femenino coach Alberto Toril until 2024.

Hemos acordado la ampliación del contrato de Alberto Toril hasta 2024.#RealMadrid | #Toril2024 pic.twitter.com/PrxkgqfEMB — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) June 30, 2022

Despite allegations made by Kosovare Asllani about an unsafe working environment perpetuated by the coaching staff, there is little surprise that Toril has been renewed. The club has not responded and it is unclear whether Asllani was referring to her time under Toril or David Aznar — the previous coach who got sacked following a string of disastrous results.

Toril arrived at the end of November and results instantly swung the other way, as the dressing room was finally able to pull in the same direction. Toril also benefitted from the return of some injured players, although those like Asllani and Marta Cardona never really came back for any extended period of time. As a result, Madrid were able to climb from the bottom of the table to finish 3rd, putting them in the Champions League Qualifiers for next season.

Toril preferred the use of a very wide 4-2-3-1/4-4-2 that ensured defensive stability but left the side lacking vs. low blocks at times. Towards the end of the season, he swapped to back three looks to salvage wins at the death.

The former Castilla manager’s best showing came in the first leg vs. Barcelona in the Champions League, where his team led for more than a half and pushed the Catalan side harder than they ever had before.