Managing Madrid Podcast: The ‘what does Real Madrid look like next season?’ mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Xabi Alonso’s next destination

Which former stars could’ve used Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic?

Will Real Madrid wait and sign the breakout star of the World Cup?

“Can we get more beautiful football next season?”

What is beautiful football anyway?

Top 5 Karim Benzema moments

How many goals will Rodrygo Goes score next season?

The performances of Toni Kroos and Casemiro in the Champions League final

The idea of signing an older right winger

Would Riyad Mahrez be a good signing?

Is there any sympathy for Nasser Al-Khelaifi?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)