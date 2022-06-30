Asllani Signs For AC Milan

Kosovare Asllani has announced that she’s joined AC Milan on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid following the expiration of her contract.

Proud to join @acmilan on a 2-year deal. Super excited to move to Italy, Milano and to call AC Milan my new home. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0x6lshOIOi — Kosovare Asllani (@KosovareAsllani) June 30, 2022

Asllani spent three seasons with the All Whites — each quite different from the other. In 2019/20, she became the club’s first Galáctica and helped keep the team afloat before they became officially known as Real Madrid. Then, she had her marquee campaign with the side, notching 16 league goals and leading Madrid to 2nd place in the league.

Her final season was marred by repeated injuries; she ended up making 17 appearances in the league, but only 10 were starts. For this, Asllani laid some of the blame at Madrid’s coaching staff, accusing them of cultivating a dangerous working environment. This led to an unexpectedly acrimonious end to her time with Las Blancas, but it has not hurt her standing with the majority of the fanbase, who still see her as a legend.

