CHAMPIONS OPEN THREAD: June 4th, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

MILITAO MILITIA MOVEMENT

As proud founder of the Miltiao Militia Movement, it’s safe to say the rest of you are late. Since late last season, Militao has been providing and proving with little drop offs. Very few players start hot and remain hot at Real Madrid. After losing both our starting CB’s in the same window, anyone who was to come in and play would need to be damn good from start to finish or the fans and media would crucify him.

MILITAO ERA OFFICIALLY BEGINS

But alas! because of Militao and Alaba’s star performances at the back, we’ve not had to worry about filling Varane and Ramos shoes at all nor ever. With all due respect to them.

This is why i always say that we DON’T ever need a like for like replacement for any of our positions and fans should always be open to allowing players to come and make their unique marks in their respective positions. We don’t need the next Modric, we don’t need the next Kroos, we don’t need the next Benzema etc. All we ever need are players with greatness on the inside of them and the rest will truly be history, a beautiful history.

ROAR MILITAO RAOR!

Honorable mention CB - Nacho!