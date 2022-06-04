Hazard plays 45 minutes in Belgium’s 1 - 4 loss to The Netherlands

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard featured in the 1st half for Belgium in their disappointing 1-4 defeat to the Netherlands in the first round of the UEFA Nations League.

Hazard started on the left wing of Belgium’s attack and was relatively involved with 34 touches during his stay on the pitch. He had one key pass and won all four of his ground duels. The Belgian was fouled four times and lost possession 10 times. He provided 18 accurate passes.

The game was well fought in terms of possession and shots on target for both teams but the Netherlands capitalized on their chances well. Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring in the first half. Then, a 15 minute blitz from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries in the second half where they scored three goals between them killed the game for the Belgian.

Belgium will play Poland on June 8.

Thibaut Courtois did not feature in this game as he is recovering back to full fitness.