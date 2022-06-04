Watch: Benzema’s stunning touches vs Denmark

France’s 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign got off to a losing start, as they fell in their opening Group A game to Denmark at home. But for Managing Madrid purposes, things weren’t so bad.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema had some dazzling touches in addition to scoring a breathtaking goal. In the 51st minute, the Frenchman, who’s the favourite to win Balon D’or this year, combined with Christopher Nkunku to open the scoring. As you can see by the below compilation, Benzema’s touches were pretty great throughout:

France couldn’t hold on to the lead, though, as Danish striker Andreas Cornelius scored twice — in the the 68th and 88th minute — to give Denmark a 1 - 2 win.

Benzema had six shots in the affair, along with 59 touches, three completed dribbles, and 81.1% of his passes completed.

France play Croatia next on June 6th Stadion Poljud in Split.