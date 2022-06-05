CHAMPIONS OPEN THREAD: June 5th, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

THE BEST FOR THE LAST

I saved the best for the last for you all and it is none other than CASEMRIO!! many keep bringing up how he crumbles under pressure, and he’s not press-resistant etc. But in reality, Casemiro’s weakest point has once again terribly failed to be a strong point for his detractors and opposition teato use against him. You need to find something new other than “he’s not press-resistant.” These days, nobody talks or even jokes about the Xabi role anymore because case has come and made it his own.

BEST DM IN THE WORLD

What Ngolo Kant do, Casemiro can! Casemiro’s attacking understanding of our opponents remains unmatched. They may press him and get him to make a mistake on the ball but Case will turn around and destroy everything they try to do against us.

HONORABLE MENTIONS!

Toni Kroos - Now this was a tricky one to not give him his own thread but i felt the performances of the other seven, far outweighed Kroos this season. Kroos is still one of our best players in the team and has done alot for us this season. But there were crucial times when he had to be subbed out for our play and tempo to change dramatically because it was needed. And i’m still a firm believer that KCM should be permanently disbanded.

Carvajal - He really turned it up towards the end of the season with clutch performances against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool! after struggling at the start of the season, he came through for his teammates in the end. Carvajal still has some good in him even though he at times plays like he’s finished and should be sold immediately.

MENDY - Not much i can say, he continues to be a defense stalwart on our left side and ensured that we were not broken down from there. A very crucial player in our title run.

Valverde - Another crucial piece in our campaign. A tactical fit as a RW, despite that not being his ideal position. Tactical fit as in, he’s only there for tactical reasons because MO he has no business being played as a RW. So Carlo has to be playing him there for tactical reasons, so when we need to sub out one of our midfielders, he can slot in their spot and Rodrygo can be brought on and the show goes on. Fede continues to prove himself time and again. He’s starter material and there’s nothing to doubt about him. I love the fact that he came straight from our Castilla (1 season) into the starting XI and continues to give kroos/modric a reminder that their days are numbered.

THE COPA DEL CALLEJON TROPHY LIST

This list is in honor of the players who didn’t have a major role in the team but still managed to contribute significantly towards our trophy run whenever called upon.

Camavinga - My! My! what a start to his debut season. After being snatched up by us from right up under the noses of all top clubs last summer. Cama has come on the scene with a thundering energy and forwardness in his play. He was crucial in our CL comebacks!

Rodrygo - Hands down our best super-sub this season, effectively displacing Vazquez and Asensio. Even when it looked like Asensio was going to displace him in the XI, but he triumphed in the end. When we needed a crucial goal to turn the tie in our favor after a tight gridlock by our enemies, Ancelotti brings on Rodrygo and we go home happy. Simple. Rodrygo is a champions league level player at his age, which is freaking rare. I’m looking forward to Rodrygo’s progression. All he needs is a little consistency and his game will hit new strides.

OUR HELPERS

This roll call is for players who didn’t play a significant role in our season but still contributed a little bit. And they are as follows:

Nacho Hernandez - Marco Asensio - Isco Alarcon - Dani Ceballos - Lucas Vazquez - Marcelo Viera - Vallejo - Mariano - Jovic - Lunin - Hazard & Bale. And ultimately, the fans! nobody has experienced a more roller-coaster season than us the fans. It was worth it in the end.