Tchouameni: “I haven’t made my decision yet”

Real Madrid target Aurelien Tchouameni talked to Telefoot about his future and revealed that he hasn’t made a decision about where he will play next year.

“I’m not troubled or worried about the rumors, because this is a position I always wanted to be in. As long as the best clubs want me, that means that I’m doing the right things,” said the midfielder.

The journalists insisted and asked if the midfielder had made his decision.

“No, not yet,” he replied.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are battling for the signing of Tchuameni, according to the latest reports coming from Spain. Liverpool were thought to be in the race as well but it looks like they’re not in the mix anymore.

Apparently, and contrary to the reports published in the French press during the last few weeks, Real Madrid are not willing to offer as much as PSG in order to sign the midfielder. While the French club would offer around €100 million for Tchouameni, Madrid will not spend more than €60 million on the French midfielder.