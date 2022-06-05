Real Madrid Castilla starlets drawing interest from first division clubs

The current generation of Real Madrid Castilla has been heralded as one of the best in recent years — it has been suggested that the talent of this group of young players is on par with the last “golden generation” that included the likes of Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Morata, Jese Rodriguez, Denis Cheryshev, and Pablo Sarabia. The current crop of players have been under Raul’s orders in Segunda B for two years and was the same group that won the club’s first UEFA Youth League trophy with Raul as coach. With the transfer window now upon us, big clubs are knocking at the door enquiring on this special group of talent.

According to a report from AS, Rayo Vallecano — a team that managed to stay up in La Liga last season — is interested in securing the services of Castilla’s two top goal scorers: Sergio Arribas (15 goals from midfield) and striker, Juanmi Latasa (13 goals). A recent report from MARCA, has suggested that Real Madrid are exploring the option of promoting Juanmi Latasa to be the back-up striker to Benzema. The 21-year-old made his La Liga debut late into the season, away to Cadiz. As for Arribas, he has drawn interest from all over Europe. Borussia Dortmund is said to be heavily interested.

Latasa and Arribas are not the only Castilla players to be drawing attention from first division clubs. Mario Gila, a fixture at center back for Raul, is wanted by Getafe - according to a report from MARCA. Gila has played the 2nd most minutes for Raul this season behind Arribas and made his debut with the first team against Espanyol. His center back partner, Rafa Marin, has been linked with Red Bull Leipzig (BILD) and was one of the player’s of the season for Raul. You can go down the list: Peter Federico, Antonio Blanco, Carlos Dotor, Miguel Gutierrez — all of these players are drawing interest from first division clubs. The difficult task for Real Madrid will be deciding who to sell, who to loan, who to promote to the first team, and who to retain for a Castilla team that needs to compete in the Segunda B.