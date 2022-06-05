Managing Madrid Podcast: The Gareth Bale Tribute Episode

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

How we felt in when Real Madrid first signed Gareth Bale

How he viewed being a footballer, and his love for the game

Why Bale was always going to succeed as a Real Madrid player

his most underrated traits as a footballer

His best season

Connection with Cristiano Ronaldo

Our favourite memories of him

Zinedine Zidane’s hand in signing Bale

The deterioration of Zidane and Bale’s relationship

Bale in 2018 — his importance tactically

The Wales, golf, Madrid thing

Why he should’ve held a press conference after it happened

Kiyan’s story about meeting Bale

Jonathan Barnett

The 2019 China thing

Bale’s CV

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get more exclusive content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)