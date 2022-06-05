Asensio records assist; Carvajal features in Spain’s 2 - 2 draw vs Czech Republic

Two Madridistas — Dani Carvajal, Marco Asensio — featured in Spain’s 2 - 2 draw vs the Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League Group B action in Eden Arena in Prague on Sunday night.

Dani Carvajal started as Spain’s right-back, and unfortunately, was struggling along with every other member of the Spanish backline. Luis Enrique had his team playing a dangerously high line which was exploited by the Czech Republic all night. On the Czech’s opening goal, Carvajal was the one that kept Jakub Pesek onside:

Jakub Pesek delivers!



Czech Republic takes the lead against Spain!



: FS2 pic.twitter.com/nXol71gfLL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

Carvajal, as is custom with Spanish fullbacks, had a ton of touches (115), and put 6 crosses into the box as he played the full 90.

Asensio, meanwhile, came in off the bench for Dani Olmo in the 60th minute and had an immediate impact. His first touch was nearly an Asensio special, as he saw a great effort hit the post. Later, the Spaniard slung the game-tying assist — a cross into the box that met the head of Iñigo Martinez in the 90th minute.

MARTINEZ HEADER!



SPAIN EQUALIZES IN STOPPAGE TIME 2-2!



: FS2 pic.twitter.com/aKQ3BZYXdE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2022

Spain did struggle to both unlock the Czechs as well as keep them out on the counter, and they now have just two points from two games in the 2022 UEFA Nations League.