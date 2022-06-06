Open Thread: June 6, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and enjoy off-season with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

This Madridista’s a True Champion

Last weekend: Rafael Nadal watches his beloved Real Madrid become champions of Europe for the 14th time in Paris



This weekend: Rafael Nadal wins the French Open for the 14th time in Paris pic.twitter.com/rM9I5njZRp — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2022

- 14 French Open titles for Nadal

- 14 UCL titles for Real Madrid



Spanish things in ! pic.twitter.com/jV3J5hWuvn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2022

Looks Like We’ll be Seeing More of the Great Man

Gareth Bale tells Sky on postponing his retirement: “Yes, for a little bit”. [laughs] #transfers



Bale’s available on a free transfer after contract expired with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/ka3hHdHE8K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

Do YOU Agree with this?

Gareth Bale took Wales to the Euros semifinals, took Real Madrid from zero Champions Leagues in 11 years to five Champions Leagues in 8 years, and has just taken Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years. Legend of the game. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 5, 2022

