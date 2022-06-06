Open Thread: June 6, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and enjoy off-season with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.
This Madridista’s a True Champion
1️⃣4️⃣ Roland Garros titles for @RafaelNadal 1️⃣4️⃣ Champions League trophies for @realmadrid ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5gVzros3wn— 433 (@433) June 5, 2022
Last weekend: Rafael Nadal watches his beloved Real Madrid become champions of Europe for the 14th time in Paris— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2022
This weekend: Rafael Nadal wins the French Open for the 14th time in Paris pic.twitter.com/rM9I5njZRp
- 14 French Open titles for Nadal— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2022
- 14 UCL titles for Real Madrid
Spanish things in ! pic.twitter.com/jV3J5hWuvn
Looks Like We’ll be Seeing More of the Great Man
Gareth Bale tells Sky on postponing his retirement: “Yes, for a little bit”. [laughs] #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022
Bale’s available on a free transfer after contract expired with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/ka3hHdHE8K
Do YOU Agree with this?
Gareth Bale took Wales to the Euros semifinals, took Real Madrid from zero Champions Leagues in 11 years to five Champions Leagues in 8 years, and has just taken Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years. Legend of the game.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 5, 2022
Have a great start to your week, Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with ya.
