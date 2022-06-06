Real Madrid put their faith in Rodrygo, not interested in Gnabry — report

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, whose contract with the Germans ends in June of 2023, has been on the brink of leaving his club for a few months now. He has yet to renew his contract, and according to multiple reports in Germany, namely BILD, Gnabry has rejected at least two offers this spring from Bayern. He will either run out his contract and leave Bavaria next summer for free, or be sold this summer.

Gnabry has been linked with several clubs as a result, including Real Madrid who missed out on Kylian Mbappe and may now look at alternative players for their wing.

But a report in Marca today states that Real Madrid are not interested in signing Gnabry, and that ‘Real Madrid has neither received an offer nor have they shown any interest’. The same report says that the club puts their full trust in Rodrygo Goes instead, and want to develop him into a full-time right winger with Vinicius taking the left side.

If that report is true, it’s definitely conceivable. Rodrygo has been awesome for Real Madrid, and the club needs to be smart about what kind of player they sign with their surplus of cash to ensure the youth don’t get their development stalled.