Martin Vazquez says ‘unity’ is why Real Madrid have been so successful

Real Madrid legend Martin Vazquez — one of the heroes of Quinta del Buitre — made an interesting point (the same one Managing Madrid have been hammering home for the past few months) in an interview with EFE today, where he said Real Madrid’s success has to be attributed to the unity that everyone has within the club.

“Real Madrid is always obliged to win and win,” Vazquez said to EFE following a golf tournament organized by the Association of ex-Real Madrid footballers. “When you achieve the two most important titles in one season, you cannot ask for more and more when at the beginning you were not one of the favourites.

“The success of this season has been the team, the squad, the coaching staff, who have gone in the same direction and have been very united. That in the end gives you success”,

Vazquez also spoke about Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG this summer, stating that his decision will come at a cost.

“One thing about Mbappé, without having information, it is difficult to analyze it well. It seemed that everything was done but in the end it did not materialize. Regardless of the player you are or how important you are, saying no to Real Madrid will have a cost and in the future it will take its toll,”