Florentino Perez writes letter to Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sent a letter to the club’s socios where he shared his thoughts about the 2021-2022 season.

Here’s what Perez had to say.

“I want to share with you the joy that all Madridistas have in these exciting times for our club. The Fourteenth European Cup won by our team in Paris once again makes the history and legend of Real Madrid even bigger.

This European Cup is now unforgettable and will forever be in the hearts and memories of all Madridistas in all corners of the world. But the path towards that title to achieve not only made madridistas proud, but has also made all fans of good football fall in love with the club.

Our team left its soul in every game, led by a coach like Carlo Ancelotti who, in addition to making history with his track record, is living benchmark for our club’s values.

These players, many of them with their fifth European Cup, enhance our badge and our shirt. But none of this would have happened without the support, strength and unity of our socios and fans who, once again, have been essential in the quest for victory. Their exemplary behavior and their trust on this shield has caused the admiration of the world of football and sport.

For this reason, I would like to convey to you, on my behalf and that of the Board of Directors, our deepest gratitude. Without your encouragement all this would not have been possible.

This season will also be marked by the return of all of us to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, after two years without being able to count on the presence of our fans.

Together and united we have once again experienced a spectacular season in which our team has also won the 35th League and the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia. Three titles that motivate us to continue working to keep our club as the greatest benchmark in world football.

Our success is based on our values ​​and it is these values ​​such as sacrifice, permanent improvement, work, camaraderie, solidarity, respect and humility, which will always mark our destiny.

On them we will continue building the present and the future of our Club. And as we always say, now for the Fifteenth.”

Real Madrid fans will remember this 2021-2022 for years to come, as the team conquered the Champions League in memorable, historic fashion while also conquering the Liga title.