Open Thread: June 7, 2022

Tchouameni Negotiation News

Just don’t give us another drawn out saga... Pretty please?

Real Madrid are getting closer to signing Aurelién Tchouaméni. Talks are progressing well with AS Monaco, after verbal agreement on personal terms. #RealMadrid



Negotiations will continue in the next hours - Real Madrid sources are now increasingly confident. pic.twitter.com/ep2CqltAs4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

Understandable

And most people seem to have no problems with letting this one go. I think that ship sailed some time ago. What do you think, fellow Madridistas?

Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogba’s agents, €8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni. #Juventus



Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligt’s contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent. pic.twitter.com/G1a3Wilk7b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

——————————————————————————————————

Truth be told, there’s not much to discuss these days other than rumors... * Sigh * Oh well! If that’s the case, we’ll just have to figure something out. And I’ve got just the thing...

“Get To know Ya” Series: Favorite UCL Run

That’s right, Nero’s popular open question series is back with a bang. Go right ahead and let us know in the comments, which Champions League campaign is your favorite... But not before we set a rule for this one. That rule being, that you should only consider UCL runs you were around for, ie UCL campaigns during which you were actually alive and have memory of. Also, please mention the reason(s) for choosing the CL season you did.