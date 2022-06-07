Modric celebrates 150th international appearance in Croatia’s 1-1 draw with France

It was a special night in Split for Luka Modric as Monday’s Nations League match with France honored his 150th international appearance with Croatia.

While Karim Benzema did not feature in the match, Croatia’s captain featured for almost 80 minutes with each side’s solo goals scored Adrien Rabiot and a late penalty converted by Andrej Kramaric. Modric was honored with a pre-match tifo.

Modric has put up 21 goals and 24 assists while serving international duty with Croatia. He provided some comments on the special occasion during a post-match press conference.

“Playing my 150th game is a phenomenal feeling, I’m proud. I want to thank the French team that surprised me with a nice gesture: [Didier] Deschamps gifted me a jersey with the number 150!”

While Benzema was not a physical part of the match, he took the time to celebrate with his Real Madrid teammate with a post-match jersey swap.

Modric continues to make history at 36 years old after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and now captaining his country and celebrating an international milestone.

He will be back in Nations League action as Croatia takes on Denmark while Benzema and France face Austria both on Friday.