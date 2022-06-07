Gabriel Jesus will be available for €50 million -report

Manchester City will let Gabriel Jesus leave the club for €50 million, according to a report published on MARCA. The Brazilian striker was offered to Real Madrid during the past few days and Los Blancos now know how much they will have to spend if they truly want to sign the attacker.

Furthermore, Gabriel Jesus would have to earn around €7 million/year, so the whole transfer would not be as cheap as some members of Real Madrid’s board were expecting.

The main issue for Real Madrid right now is that Gabriel Jesus is a non-EU player. Los Blancos already have three of those with Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao and would not be able to register another one until Vinicius gets his Spanish passport, something that should’ve already happened. Apparently, the process is taking longer than expected, so Gabriel Jesus will not really be a realistic target unless Vinicius can get his passport before the start of the 2022-2023 season.