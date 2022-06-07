 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Real Madrid Basketball coach Pablo Laso recovering from heart attack

He will be replaced by assistant coach Chus Mateo in the upcoming ACB Finals.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Liga Endesa Photo by Europa Javier Borrego / AFP7 / Press Sports via Getty Images

Real Madrid Basketball coach Pablo Laso suffered a heart attack this past weekend and is currently recovering at home after getting treated at the Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital for the past few days. Laso suffered this episode the night after Madrid’s second win against Baskonia in the ACB Semifinals.

Needless to say, Pablo Laso is not expected to coach the team for the rest of the current season. Real Madrid Basketball are just a win away from the Finals for the title, so assistant coach Chus Mateo will now take over as long as Laso is out recovering.

Laso is a club legend and arguably the best coach in Real Madrid Basketball history. He’s been coaching the team for the last 11 years, winning two Euroleague, five ACB and six Copa del Rey titles during his tenure as a coach in Madrid.

Managing Madrid wishes Laso a speedy and full recovery from his heart attack.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...