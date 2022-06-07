Real Madrid Basketball coach Pablo Laso recovering from heart attack

Real Madrid Basketball coach Pablo Laso suffered a heart attack this past weekend and is currently recovering at home after getting treated at the Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital for the past few days. Laso suffered this episode the night after Madrid’s second win against Baskonia in the ACB Semifinals.

Ya estoy en casa, y me encuentro perfectamente.



He tenido la suerte que la vida me ha dado un aviso.



Como me dijo el Dr. ayer, estoy mejor que hace 5 días.



Con fuerza y ganas de volver cuanto antes. pic.twitter.com/FYcMRDU8D2 — Pablo Laso (@pablolaso) June 7, 2022

Needless to say, Pablo Laso is not expected to coach the team for the rest of the current season. Real Madrid Basketball are just a win away from the Finals for the title, so assistant coach Chus Mateo will now take over as long as Laso is out recovering.

Laso is a club legend and arguably the best coach in Real Madrid Basketball history. He’s been coaching the team for the last 11 years, winning two Euroleague, five ACB and six Copa del Rey titles during his tenure as a coach in Madrid.

Managing Madrid wishes Laso a speedy and full recovery from his heart attack.