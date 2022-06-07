Real Madrid reach agreement with Monaco for Tchouameni, deal official imminently -reports

Real Madrid and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports published on MARCA and The Athletic. The package will be worth over €100 million (including potential bonuses) and the deal will be announced over the next few hours, per those same reports.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were also trying to sign Tchouameni but the midfielder decided to join Real Madrid instead. Los Blancos didn’t want to spend more than €60 million but it looks like the fee will be bigger than that.

Assuming the transfer is completed, Real Madrid will have their long-term replacement for Casemiro and a reliable defensive midfielder for many years to come. Tchouameni is still 22 years old and has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in European football, so while the transfer is undoubtedly expensive, Real Madrid will be adding a brilliant player.