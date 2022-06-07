Marta Cardona Posts Goodbye Message

We all knew it was coming but, like with Asllani, it’s a tough pill to swallow — Marta Cardona has said her goodbyes:
Gracias @realmadridfem— Marta Cardona de Miguel (@Mcardona10) June 7, 2022
Os deseo mucha suerte. pic.twitter.com/Nu25DaqaSw
Translation:
Hello Madridistas, my farewell has arrived.
I’m not going to lie to you, I would have liked to say goodbye on the field, with all of you.
It has been a two-year phase, where the first was exciting in every way; both on a sporting and personal level. This year, on the other hand, I have had to experience the hardest part of football and sport in general. Injuries have kept me away from the pitch, where I am happy; it hasn’t been the year I expected and what you expected of me, but I leave with my head held high knowing that I did everything in my power to recover and play again.
Thank the club and the board for trusting me in this project that started from scratch, as well as my teammates and coaching staff from both years.
The most important thing is that I have met great people that I will take with me forever.
And, to you fans, thank you for making me feel so loved since I arrived, especially this year where I have needed it most.
I wish you lots of luck.
Marta Cardona was signed in the 2019 summer window and quickly became the driving offensive force behind Madrid’s second-place finish in the league, scoring a leading 14 non-penalty goals and providing 6 assists.
Despite her repeated injuries the following campaign, it was a shock to learn that the club and Cardona could not come to an agreement over a contract, with wages reportedly being the primary issue.
There is a lot more than can be said about her legacy and what she provided the club, but a tribute piece will be published immediately to cover that.
Managing Madrid wishes Marta Cardona all the best and thanks her for her outstanding quality on the pitch, winning mentality, and the respect and love she showed the fanbase.
