Marta Cardona Posts Goodbye Message

We all knew it was coming but, like with Asllani, it’s a tough pill to swallow — Marta Cardona has said her goodbyes:

Translation:

Hello Madridistas, my farewell has arrived.

I’m not going to lie to you, I would have liked to say goodbye on the field, with all of you.

It has been a two-year phase, where the first was exciting in every way; both on a sporting and personal level. This year, on the other hand, I have had to experience the hardest part of football and sport in general. Injuries have kept me away from the pitch, where I am happy; it hasn’t been the year I expected and what you expected of me, but I leave with my head held high knowing that I did everything in my power to recover and play again.

Thank the club and the board for trusting me in this project that started from scratch, as well as my teammates and coaching staff from both years.

The most important thing is that I have met great people that I will take with me forever.

And, to you fans, thank you for making me feel so loved since I arrived, especially this year where I have needed it most.

I wish you lots of luck.