Real Madrid to present Luka Modric’s extension tomorrow — report

The biggest open secret going in the last month or so: The ageless Luka Modric will extend for one more year with Real Madrid, and, to be quite honest, we wouldn’t be surprised if we’re posting the same exact thing again at the end of the 2022 - 2023 season.

We now have more information about the timing of the announcement. Reports in Spain, and Fabrizio Romano as well, have confirmed that Modric, 36, will be presented tomorrow at the Santiago Bernabeu as an extended player.

Modric’s agreement with Real Madrid had been in place for some time, according to Marca, but the club and player both wanted for the Croatian to return from international duty so that they could present him at the Bernabeu on stage with both him and Florentino Perez present.

There are three items on Real Madrid’s immediate agenda, all of which could be done in the next 24 hours or so: 1) Modric’s renewal; 2) Marcelo’s departure and public tribute; 3) The official signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

