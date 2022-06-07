Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Player empowerment, Tchouameni, Lewandowski

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Robert Lewandowski vs Bayern Munich

- The debate on player empowerment

- Is Lewa being a bit ridiculous on his public claims?

- Gavi’s contract situation

- Thoughts on Aurelien Tchouameni’s potential signing

- His price and profile

- What happens to Casemiro?

- Genarro Gattuso

- Carlos Soler — would he fit at Atletico Madrid?

- And more

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron

