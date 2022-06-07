Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Player empowerment, Tchouameni, Lewandowski

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Robert Lewandowski vs Bayern Munich
- The debate on player empowerment
- Is Lewa being a bit ridiculous on his public claims?
- Gavi’s contract situation
- Thoughts on Aurelien Tchouameni’s potential signing
- His price and profile
- What happens to Casemiro?
- Genarro Gattuso
- Carlos Soler — would he fit at Atletico Madrid?
- And more
