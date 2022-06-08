Open Thread: June 8, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink cuba libre with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

Here Comes Another One!

...and it’s one you’ve been waiting for

Aurelién Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, here we go! Talks were at final stages yesterday night between Real and Monaco, it’s now fully agreed after final meeting for €80m plus add-ons to €100m. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Tchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. pic.twitter.com/rCBPeEWY3r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2022

Real Madrid’s midfield for next season is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/en6bjep0xA — TC (@totalcristiano) June 7, 2022

Real Madrid have spent €135M on the Tchouameni-Valverde-Camavinga midfield. Not as great as the €70 million for Casemiro-Kroos-Modric, but not bad at all. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) June 7, 2022

But Before that...

Before announcing Tchouaméni, Real Madrid will confirm the new contract until June 2023 for Luka Modrić: it’s scheduled for tomorrow at Bernabéu, Florentino Perez will be there too. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



New deal was signed after UCL Final. Negotiations were ‘more than fast’.#Modric pic.twitter.com/VakW6b3sbR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2022

Have a great day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.