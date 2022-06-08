Managing Madrid Podcast: Is Tchouameni worth the price?

On this Patron-only, Tuesday Tapas episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Is Aurelien Tchouameni — worth the price?

- What did Carlo Ancelotti say to him during the phone call?

- Tchouameni vs Casemiro

- Tchouameni - Camavinga - Valverde midfield

- What if we drew Benfica instead of PSG?

- Ousmane dembele

- Gabriel Jesus for 50m?

- Serge Gnabry?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)