Ceballos leaning towards leaving Real Madrid -report

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has almost made a decision about his future and is likely to leave the club this summer, according to a report from MARCA. Ceballos wants to be a regular starter in order to increase his chances of featuring in Spain’s list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he knows that it will be impossible for him to play such a role in Madrid next season, per that same report.

Ceballos played quality minutes off the bench and was an important player for Carlo Ancelotti during the final third of the 2021-2022 season, but Los Blancos are about to complete the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni, who would be another midfielder ahead of Ceballos in the depth chart as Camavinga’s primary position would be his natural central-midfielder spot.

Betis is Ceballos’ most likely destination, although the Andalusian club will have to sell some players before they can afford signing the Spanish midfielder.