Gareth Bale offered to Getafe, says president Angel Torres

Former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has been offered to Getafe, club president Angel Torres confirmed to the press this Wednesday.

“I talked with Bale’s agents and they offered us the player. We have to study and consider this with the coaching staff and the football directors,” said Torres.

It’s quite clear that Bale wants to stay in the Spanish capital while he plays some minutes to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Getafe would allow him to do just that, even if they would not be capable of offering the Welshman a big contract.

If Bale is willing to take such a salary cut, he would make sense for Getafe, who still need quality players on offense in order to avoid relegation one more year. Seeing Bale in Getafe would be intriguing even though his priority will still be the 2022 World Cup with the Welsh national team.