OFFICIAL: Luka Modric signs contract extension with Real Madrid

It’s official, Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid which will keep him in the club at least until the summer of 2023. Modric will turn 37 years old next September, so this could be his last year as a Real Madrid player.

The midfielder was an undisputed starter for Carlo Ancelotti and while he will enter the 2022-2023 season with that same role, it will not be easy for the midfielder to keep being consistent in what’s going to be an intense year of football with the 2022 FIFA World Cup being played during the winter.

Modric is a club legend who should hang up his boots wearing the white jersey. With young players like Camavinga and Valverde and the likely arrival of Tchouameni, Ancelotti and his coaching staff will have the opportunity to rest Modric more often, something which should ultimately improve Modric’s consistency and durability.