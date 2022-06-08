Ferran Torres: “I had several opportunities to sign for Real Madrid”

In an interview with Spanish media outlet COPE, on their program called ‘El Partidazo’, Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres spoke about several things, including his progression at Barca, Xavi, Luis Enrique, the state of Valencia, and more — including his decision to snub Real Madrid multiple times.

Here is the Real Madrid part of the interview:

“When I was young I had several opportunities to sign for Real Madrid but we saw that it was not the time,” Torres said. “In one instance I was in the World Cup and I went up to the Valencia first team and I think that was the right move. The other three, I was younger and gave more importance to being closer to home, and we decided to continue with my family and I where we were.”

Torres, along with midfielder Pedri, is among the Barcelona contingent that has reminded the media this season (in Pedri’s case, almost on a monthly basis) that they had the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid but they didn’t. God speed.