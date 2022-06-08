Save the Children, a humanitarian aid organziation that aims to improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, has a new ambassador: Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

“I have had a very difficult childhood, so it is an honor for me to help and I know how important it is to do so,” Casemiro said on his latest visit to the organization. “Save the children knows they can count on me”

READ: Kiyan Sobhani’s article on Casemiro’s childhood written back in 2018

Casemiro, accompanied with Save the Children general manager Andrew Count, met with 119 children from 72 low-resource families.

“The presence here of social references such as Casemiro is very valuable, both for the boys and girls with whom we work and to give social projection to the reality in which we live,” Count said. “It is unacceptable that in a country like Spain, which is the fourth largest economy in the European Union, there are a million children living in severe poverty. This is something we have to put an end to.”