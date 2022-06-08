Hazard registers assist in Belgium’s 6-1 rout of Poland

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard registered an assist in Belgium’s commanding 6-1 victory over Poland in the Nations League on Wednesday.

Hazard mainly played the number 10 role where he was able to facilitate passes and create several good chances for the Belgians. He completed the most dribbles and was the most fouled player on the pitch in the first half.

He almost found the scoresheet just under five minutes into the match with a beautiful side foot pass to Michy Batshuayi off a give-and-go with Kevin de Bruyne. The ball ended up in Poland’s net but was ruled offside.

Ridiculous assist from Eden Hazard for Batshuayi… but it was just offside pic.twitter.com/H5foYmjRFa — Felix (@CFCFeIix) June 8, 2022

Hazard would indeed find the scoresheet around the 60th minute with a through pass to Kevin de Bruyne. The goal would be Belgium’s second goal of the match and the go-ahead goal over Poland.

Kevin de Bruyne scores to put Belgium ahead by 2-1 against Poland



Eden hazard assist ✍



https://t.co/qLrT7r6qS5 — Lake (@LakeCFC) June 8, 2022

Hazard could have also netted a goal of his own against Poland, but he unfortunately missed an open net for what should have been a relatively routine tap-in.

Aside from the bitter miss, he looked very comfortable in the attacking midfielder role and was able to contribute to the Belgian offense heavily. He was a big reason why Belgium was able to score six goals. It looked like a true return to form for the Hazard and is hopefully a good sign of things to come for the 31-year-old.

Thibaut Courtois did not start over Simon Mignolet for Belgium, unsurprisingly. Hazard will be back in action when Belgium take on Wales in the third Nations League match on Saturday.