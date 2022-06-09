 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: June 9, 2022

Your Thursday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Luka Modric Extends His Contract With Real Madrid Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink True Blood (the cocktail...) with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

First Things First...

THE KING RENEWS

So, is a Return to Form Still Possible?

Theoretically, Eden Hazard is past his prime years. Still, one can hope that we can see our No 7 turn on the afterburners for us, at least for the upcoming season. I’m sure hopeful about that. How much can he give? In what position? Well, I guess we’re gonna have to find that out the hard way as usual. In case you missed it, you could take another look at this piece by Robert Husby regarding Eden’s performance.

IDK Guys, What’s Your Take on This?

I’d say no, but hey, if you can make a point about getting the man, then let us know in the comments.

At the Time, This Doesn’t Seem Like an Idea

Due to the non-EU spots I mean. Does it make sense to you?

Banter

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

Oh almost forgot. Don’t forget to listen to the true music of Champions. Leave the Heavy Metal to Klopp and his field-invading fans... and listen to Eurobeat.

