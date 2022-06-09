 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hazard: “I will become the player I was again”

The Belgian spoke after his side demolish Poland in the UEFA Nations League

Belgium v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Despite missing an empty net in Belgium’s 6 - 1 win over Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday night, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard recorded an assist and overall had a pretty good game, as our very own Rob Husby reported on Managing Madrid.

Hazard spoke to the media after the game to discuss his miss and also his recovery following surgery.

“I will become the player I was again after stringing together games and minutes,” Hazard said after the game. “Tonight, I just missed a little goal, but I hope it will come in the next matches.”

Hazard has played well with Belgium over the last year or so as Roberto Martinez puts him in a position to thrive. But can he replicate that role with Real Madrid? Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani has his doubts on that, as the roles are different, and Real Madrid will find it difficult to accommodate him:

Belgium’s next game is away to Wales on June 11th.

