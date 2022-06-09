Hazard: “I will become the player I was again”

Despite missing an empty net in Belgium’s 6 - 1 win over Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday night, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard recorded an assist and overall had a pretty good game, as our very own Rob Husby reported on Managing Madrid.

Hazard spoke to the media after the game to discuss his miss and also his recovery following surgery.

“I will become the player I was again after stringing together games and minutes,” Hazard said after the game. “Tonight, I just missed a little goal, but I hope it will come in the next matches.”

Hazard has played well with Belgium over the last year or so as Roberto Martinez puts him in a position to thrive. But can he replicate that role with Real Madrid? Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani has his doubts on that, as the roles are different, and Real Madrid will find it difficult to accommodate him:

Belgium: Free roaming LW with Carrasco doing dirty work as LWB



At Real, he can't bench Vinny or Benz, and as RW, he can't break lines like Rodrygo (now) nor defend like Fede



He can be a back-up to Vinny / Benz. Won't score goals like Benz as false 9 but can at least link up. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) June 9, 2022

Belgium’s next game is away to Wales on June 11th.