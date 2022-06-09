Real Madrid open to Take Kubo sale

Take Kubo was signed on a free for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. Then just 18-years-old, the youngster was dubbed “the Japanese Messi”. After impressing in preseason, he went out on loan to Real Mallorca and eventually earned his way into the starting lineup under Vicente Moreno. Not only did Kubo become a starter, but he was one of Mallorca’s most important offensive threats and was among the top creators in La Liga from shot created actions both off the dribble and via eye of the needle passes.

After his breakout season, Kubo was wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, even if just a loan deal. Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Ajax, Villarreal, Osasuna, Granada, and some other Bundesliga clubs came knocking. Ultimately Take Kubo opted for a stay in La Liga, but a step up to Unai Emery’s new Villarreal project. Unai Emery thought highly of Kubo, likening him to a young David Silva, but felt he needed to make a bigger impact in games and provide “end product”. Emery wanted Kubo to execute on the final pass or the final shot — to make good decisions in the final third of the field. When Kubo’s performance dipped, Emery limited his minutes in favor of a young home-grown prospect, Yeremy. Instead of staying and fighting for his place and developing under Unai Emery, Kubo felt he had to play and left for Jose Bordalas’s Getafe in the winter. It was another mix spell at Getafe with few stand-out performances.

So in the summer of 2021 a decision was made to go out on loan for a fourth time. A return to Real Mallorca, but under new coach Luis Garcia Plaza. Injury and Mallorca’s up and down form limited Kubo’s impact. It was a poor season for such a talented player with his best games being counted on one hand.

According to a report from Diario AS, Real Madrid are open to another loan spell, but would also evaluate an offer to sell the Japanese playmaker if it were in the €20-30 million range. In Matt’s Monday Musings, the argument was made to sell Kubo, for a reduced cost, in order to retain a buy-back option if he does eventually blossom into the player many projected.