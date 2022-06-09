Tchouameni’s medical with Real Madrid will be held on Monday — report

There hasn’t been many Aurelien Tchouameni updates over the past 48 hours since the news initially broke out that the player has come to an agreement with Real Madrid, but sometimes these announcements and details can take time.

Fabrizio Romano reported today that the deal between Real Madrid and Tchouameni has been signed, and that his medical will be held next week after the France vs Croatia game which takes place on Monday night at Stade de France.

“Update on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. It’s finally signed between Real Madrid and Monaco, while Tchouaméni will complete the final part of his medical tests right after the game between France and Croatia,” Romano said on his Twitter on Thursday morning. “Contracts are ready, just waiting for Tchouaméni to sign.”