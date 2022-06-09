Managing Madrid Podcast: The Rodrygo / Hazard / Tchouameni / Gnabry / Bale / Figo / Season awards mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Can Rodrygo Goes get to 10G + 15A?

Should Real Madrid sign a RW or trust Rodrygo?

The case for and against Serge Gnabry

Will we press more with a younger midfield?

What did Carlo Ancelotti actually tell Aurelien Tchouameni on the phone?

Is Tchouameni an ego signing?

Gabriel Slonina

Rayan Cherki

Is Gareth Bale the best RW in Real Madrid history?

Luis Figo vs Gareth Bale

What are the chances Eden Hazard gets back to his best?

If we could bring back 3 players from the past who would they be?

Will we have more Castilla players next season?

Miguel Gutierrez or Fran Garcia?

End-of-season awards

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)