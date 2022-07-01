Open Thread: 1 July 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Why aren’t there more deals like Mario Gila’s?

According to a report from MARCA’s Mario Cortegana, Real Madrid Castilla center back Mario Gila is close to having a transfer to Serie A giants Lazio finalized. Real will sell the talented young center back for just five million euros, as opposed to loaning him. But that is because Los Blancos will retain 50 percent of his rights. This also gives Lazio incentive to play the player and he could get valuable Europa League experience as well.

This deal is similar to the recent sales of Jorge de Frutos and Fran Garcia, who have gone on to shine as wide men in LaLiga for Levante and Rayo Vallecano, respectively. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid are likely to buy either back, but if the situation called for it, they could sign two of LaLiga’s best young players on the cheap. Another variation of this is the buyback clause that worked so well as in the case of Dani Carvajal.

On the other hand we’ve seen the dry loans of Take Kubo, Reinier, Vallejo, Odriozola and many more not really going the way Real Madrid would want them to mainly because the loanee club has no incentive to develop these players.

Will it work?

| Ancelotti wants to use Eden Hazard as false 9 when Benzema can't play or when he will rest. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 30, 2022

Not sure how this makes sense?

No way should Real Madrid consider this given what they spent to acquire the player.

| Benfica are considering sending this offer for Reinier: 1 season loan with a purchase option of not more than €15m. @brunoandrd — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 30, 2022

