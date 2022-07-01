Real Madrid unveil away kit for 2022-2023 season

Real Madrid have officially unveiled their away kit for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Adidas decided to bring back purple, which is a historic color in Real Madrid’s history, and they combined it with black.

However, this kit does feel a bit like a wasted opportunity. Combining purple and black should produce a better outcome yet Adidas used a strange tone of purple, going away from the classic ones used by the club throughout their history.

It’s also worth noting that Marco Asensio features in Madrid’s official campaign. While it’s true that he’s one of the few Adidas players on the roster, one could think that Real Madrid would’ve avoided including him in this campaign if he were close to leaving the club this summer.

Real Madrid and Adidas should unveil their alternate kit in the next few weeks, although they use that uniform just a handful of times during the season.