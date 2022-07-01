Real Madrid not offering Asensio a contract extension -report

Real Madrid have not offered Marco Asensio a contract extension and the attacker will either leave this summer or stay with the club for the 2022-2023 season only to leave as a free agent next summer, according to a report from MARCA.

It’s now up to Asensio to make a decision. The Spanish attacker knows that he won’t get the minutes he wants in Madrid, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup being played in the winter, Asensio could very well choose to leave Real Madrid now in order to increase his chances of being a relevant player for the Spanish national team.

However, it would also be easier for him to find a solid deal next summer, given that he would be a free agent then. Right now, it looks like Real Madrid want around €40 million to let Asensio go, with clubs like AC Milan, Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly interested in his signing but not willing to reach that fee.

Parting ways now makes sense for both parts, but will Asensio get the kind of offers Real Madrid need to sell him?