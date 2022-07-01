Real Madrid to revive C team for next season- report

Real Madrid are in the process of reviving Real Madrid C for the upcoming season according to AS and Marca.

It’ll be the first time since 2014-15 that Real will have two reserve teams. The club has reportedly reached an agreement with RSC Internacional whom will play at the Valdebabes next season and adopt the Real Madrid C moniker for the 2023-24 season. Internacional won promotion to the third tier of Spanish football last season, two levels below where Castilla are currently playing.

This news comes just months after FIFA announced new restrictions to the loan market. It’s worth checking out the changes for yourself, but the big ones for Madrid is that they can no longer send players out on loan for multiple years and will only be able to loan eight players over the age of 21 next season. That limit will be six by the start of the 2024-2025 season and is quite a blow for a team that has taken advantage of a pretty liberal loan market in recent years.

With this in mind, one could see some real benefits of a second reserve side. Club trained players won’t count against the aforementioned loan tally, so having a C team could certainly help in playing and advertising cantera stars to potential suitors. It would also free up spots at Castilla, where Madrid could potentially place players that would fall foul of the new loan restrictions (Take Kubo when he turns 22 for instance). The added quality at Castilla might also help them get into the second division, something which would pay massive dividends developing future stars.

Until an official announcement is made, one can only speculate how a new C team could take shape, but, it seems like a smooth business move form Manu Fernandez and co.